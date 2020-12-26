Australian golf legend Greg Norman hospitalized with COVID-19

Norman tees off at the PNC Championship golf tournament, on December 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP

Australian golf champion Greg Norman said Friday he has been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, posting an Instagram photo of himself in a hospital bed.

Norman, 65, a former world No.1 who won the 1986 and 1983 British Opens, had said Thursday he was suffering from virus symptoms despite testing negative on Tuesday and quarantining in his Jupiter, Florida, home.

On Christmas, Norman posted a photo of himself with medical equipment in the background, an NFL Pittsburgh Steelers mask over his lower face and the caption: "This sums it all up. My Christmas Day."

He posted that he wanted to "get this (virus) behind us never to experience it again."

Norman had said he was experiencing a mild fever, cough, aches and pains and a headache.

He competed in last week's PNC Championship at Orlando with his son Greg Jr., finishing in a share of 9th.