Football: Tuloy FC’s Bandoja relishes previous PWNFT call-up

Tuloy Football Club’s Isabella Bandoja. Photo by Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Isabella Bandoja is one of Tuloy FC’s players who made a name for herself early in her football career.

The 22-year-old, through her play under TFC and the Tuloy sa Don Bosco Foundation, received a call-up from the Philippine women’s national football team last August. Bandoja said this was an experience that she would never forget.

“Sobrang happy po. Since na-call up po ulit ako, sobrang happy ko ulit. Siyempre, hindi lang po yun basta para makasama sa roster,” she said.

Her journey started at 14 years old, when she entered Tuloy. She said that football was just one of her hobbies back then.

“Noong una, naglalaro-laro lang po kami sa labas. Nag call-up si [Rev. Fr. Marciano 'Rocky' Evangelista], kaso for boys only lang noon so sabi ko na sige, maghihintay muna ako,” Bandoja said.

“Tapos dumating po yung time na ay sige, try din natin yung girls. So noong time na yun, ginrab ko na yung opportunity.”

This molded her into the player that she is today, and adding more to that was the chance to train with the national team.

Bandoja said this opportunity gave her a lot of valuable lessons, especially since she was able to gain knowledge from the Filipinas who were fresh from their first-ever FIFA World Cup stint.

“May mga part din po na naging inspiration ko sila. First time sa women’s po makapasok sa World Cup, so parang naging inspirasyon din po siya para sa 'kin,” Bandoja said.

This experience of training with the Filipinas paid off for Bandoja, as she was once again hailed with the PFF Women’s Football League Golden Boot, the league’s award for their top scorers in a season.

“Napakalaking bagay po. Marami po kaming natututunan sa league na ‘yon. Mas mae-expose po yung gameplay namin,” said the three-time award winner (2018, 2020, and 2023).

Bandoja has yet to make the roster of the Filipinas, but she is focused on improving more as a player as she hopes to don the country’s colors and represent the Philippines with the squad.

“Magwo-work hard pa sa fitness, sa skills, yung mga ganon po para makasama sa team nila,” Bandoja said.

