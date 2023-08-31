Football: 12 newcomers called up to Filipinas camp

New Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso has called up 27 players -- including 12 newcomers -- to a training camp in Manila, the Philippine women's national football team announced on Thursday.
In a social media post, the Filipinas said that eight holdovers from the FIFA Women's World Cup squad have also been called up, along with eight players who have represented the country in past tournaments.
The full list is as follows:
Goalkeepers
- Mykaella Abeto
- Kaiya Jota
- Inna Palacios
Defenders
- Jonela Albino
- Maya Alcantara
- Catherine Calatin
- Sofia Harrison
- Zoe Hudson
- Hali Long
Midfielders
- Shelah Cadag
- Anicka Castaneda
- Jade Anna Jalique
- Charisa Lemoran
- Hazel Lustan
- Rocelle Mendano
- Natalie Oca
- Isabella Pasion
- Camille Rodriguez
- Demely Rollon
- Jaclyn Sawicki
- Sarahgen Tulabing
Forwards
- Isabella Bandoja
- Alisha del Campo
- Lanie Ortillo
- Elaine Pimentel
- Regine Rebosura
- Angelica Teves
- Dionesa Tolentin
Torcaso, who took charge of the national team last August 23, called up a handful of homegrown talents, some of whom have been shining in the PFF Women's League.
The coach said in a recent interview that there is "so much talent" in the Philippines, both in the senior and youth levels.
"Just looking at the players that we've got here, it's clear that there's a lot of technically gifted players here. Let's try and find a few more, and let's try and develop that into being good team players and creating an environment where they're all together as one, and they're working together for each other, but letting those technical abilities shine a little bit," said Torcaso.
