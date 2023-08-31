Football: 12 newcomers called up to Filipinas camp

Midfielder Jaclyn Sawicki (4) is one of 27 players called up to the latest Filipinas camp. PFF-PWNFT handout

New Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso has called up 27 players -- including 12 newcomers -- to a training camp in Manila, the Philippine women's national football team announced on Thursday.

In a social media post, the Filipinas said that eight holdovers from the FIFA Women's World Cup squad have also been called up, along with eight players who have represented the country in past tournaments.

The full list is as follows:

Goalkeepers

Mykaella Abeto

Kaiya Jota

Inna Palacios

Defenders

Jonela Albino

Maya Alcantara

Catherine Calatin

Sofia Harrison

Zoe Hudson

Hali Long

Midfielders

Shelah Cadag

Anicka Castaneda

Jade Anna Jalique

Charisa Lemoran

Hazel Lustan

Rocelle Mendano

Natalie Oca

Isabella Pasion

Camille Rodriguez

Demely Rollon

Jaclyn Sawicki

Sarahgen Tulabing

Forwards

Isabella Bandoja

Alisha del Campo

Lanie Ortillo

Elaine Pimentel

Regine Rebosura

Angelica Teves

Dionesa Tolentin

Torcaso, who took charge of the national team last August 23, called up a handful of homegrown talents, some of whom have been shining in the PFF Women's League.

The coach said in a recent interview that there is "so much talent" in the Philippines, both in the senior and youth levels.

"Just looking at the players that we've got here, it's clear that there's a lot of technically gifted players here. Let's try and find a few more, and let's try and develop that into being good team players and creating an environment where they're all together as one, and they're working together for each other, but letting those technical abilities shine a little bit," said Torcaso.



