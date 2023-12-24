Football: Bright future awaits Azkals’ Harry Nuñez

Azkals’ and Tuloy FC’s Harry Nuñez. Photo by Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The Philippine Azkals have one promising young star in Harry Nuñez.

A product of Tuloy FC and the Tuloy sa Don Bosco Foundation, the 19-year-old has already made strides in his football career.

Nuñez has played for the Philippine men’s national football team’s Under-15, 19, 23, and senior squads, and this was a dream come true for the boy who was just once wandering the streets of Muntinlupa.

“Yes po, dream ko pong maging National Team,” said Nuñez.

“Good experience po ito kasi marami po akong natutunan sa mga nakasama ko, and then tungkol sa professionalism,” he said.

“Nag start ako ng National Team last 2019, sa Under-[15]. Last 2022 po, na-select ako to play sa Mitsubishi Cup ng senior’s team.”

Before this, the young Cebuano bared that the sport was just once a platform for him to veer away from his unfortunate situation.

“Si [Rev. Fr. Marciano 'Rocky' Evangelista﻿] po yung nag-introduce sa ’kin ng football. Diyan lang po ako sa labas noon, pagala-gala,” said Nuñez.

“Sabi niya po sa 'min, kung gusto naming maging successful sa buhay, ginamit niya yung football para sa 'min.”

Nuñez then experienced a setback in his young career, having previously suffered a dislocated left ankle, but not once did he think of giving up his football dreams.

“Inisip ko lang po yung future ko. Gusto ko pong mag pursige sa career ko. Yun tuloy yung nag-motivate sa 'kin mag-bounce back,” he shared.

This eventually paid off and resulted in him getting a chance to play with the main roster, an opportunity that gave him a lot of valuable lessons.

“Sobrang thankful po ako kasi ‘di ko akalain na magiging teammate ko yung mga ganong high-profile players. Marami po akong natutunan sa kanila, at marami rin po silang tinuro sa 'kin. Mino-motivate rin nila ako to keep working hard para maging role player sa other players dito sa country natin,” he said.

Nuñez hopes this opportunity will help him realize his dreams of playing professionally abroad.

“Manchester City o sa Spain, sa Barcelona, makapaglaro po abroad [ang pangarap ko]. Sana, sa Europe, pero okay lang din po dito sa Asia like Japan, Thailand, yung merong mataas na standard of level ng football,” he said, while also revealing that he has offers of playing in the local collegiate leagues.

“Meron na po kumukuha sakin na schools, lalo na UAAP, pero dito po ako nag-stay kasi magbi-build pa po yung performance ko as a player. Gusto ko po ituloy na yung career ko as a professional,” added Nuñez.

Also playing as an inspiration for him is Argentine star Lionel Messi, an icon that he wants to emulate both on-and-off-the-court.

“Sa football po, siya yung para sa 'kin, napakita niya sa mga tao na kung may talent ka, ipakikta mo lang. Marami siyang na-encourage na mga tao na mag-live sa kanilang mga pangarap,” he said, adding that he wants to inspire and encourage other hopefuls as well.

“Lalo na yung mga batang merong bisyo, para maging example na mag-succeed sila sa buhay nila,” he said.

He then went on to give some words of advice to those who also want to pursue their dreams.

“Pinakamalaking lesson ay keep achieving your dreams lang po. Darating rin yung araw na makakamit mo yun lalo na 'pag lagi kang nagdadasal kay Lord,” he said.

