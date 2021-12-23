PBA: Tony Bishop continues to impress for Meralco

Meralco import Tony Bishop looks to score against the TNT Tropang GIGA. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Meralco import Tony Bishop was impressive once again in the Bolts' hard-earned 83-80 triumph over the TNT Tropang GIGA on Wednesday night.

Against the reigning All-Filipino champions, the Bolts showed poise in the endgame to take the win and stay unbeaten in the PBA Governors' Cup with a 2-0 win-loss record.

Bishop finished with 36 points on 13-of-25 shooting, making three of his four three-pointers while also grabbing 17 rebounds and dishing out three assists. Seven of his boards came on the offensive end, the last of which was a rebound of a missed Cliff Hodge triple with 11 seconds left that essentially sealed the win for the Bolts.

"Another good game for Tony. I mean, he stepped up and made some big plays for us, none any bigger than the offensive rebound at the end of the game," said Meralco coach Norman Black.

"When we missed the shot, we were able to get the ball back and that gave us a chance to basically run the clock out and control the game," he added. "After two games, he's done very, very well. And I'm certainly happy with his play."

Bishop came in as a late replacement for former NBA player Shabazz Muhammad, who was signed by Meralco but had to withdraw from the Governors' Cup over personal reasons.

In his first two games, Bishop is averaging 32.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game.

Though pleased with his own performance, Bishop was also quick to deflect credit to his teammates and coaches.

"The guys make it easy for me," he said. "I just come in and do my job."

"Chris (Newsome), he came in and told me exactly what I need to do with the team, he works with me every single day in practice. The coach, Norman Black, does as well. And the players, they welcomed me with open arms, so I feel comfortable out there," he added.

Bishop and the Bolts return to action on January 5 against the Alaska Aces.