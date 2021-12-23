MANILA - Fans, members, and officials of Blacklist International are urging Mobile Legends: Bang Bang developer Moonton to reconsider a decision to allegedly deny the M3 World Champions' request to create a championship skin for support hero Estes.

Skins in Mobile Legends are items that change the appearance of a player, and often add attributes which could improve player gameplay. In Mobile Legends, skins are purchasable through diamonds, which could then be bought through real-life currency.

Aside from the $300,000 cash prize, winners of the M-series also have the power to choose a hero Moonton would make a championship skin for.

After their monumental 4-0 win against Onic PH in an all-Pinoy grand finals for the world title, Blacklist said they collectively decided that Estes should get the skin. Estes has been the core of the "Ultimate Bonding Experience" strategy which led them to back-to-back local championships and later on, the world title.

But in a stream Wednesday night, team captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna bared that their request to give the skin to Estes was allegedly denied, saying the developers had to consider the "marketability" of the hero.

"To be honest, like revenue speaking, mababa ang kikitain ng Estes compared sa mga core 'di ba? Pero ayun nga, if you're going to pick something na hindi ganoon ka-trademark ng Blacklist, what's the point? Where's the value over revenue?" OhMyV33nus, who uses the hero, said, visibly frustrated in his stream.

OhMyV33nus added that they were instead given a few more heroes to choose from, without adding any more details.

“The team wants Estes, tapos biglang sinabi ni Moonton na dapat daw tatlo 'yung choices. So doon pa lang alam ko nang red flag na, na it’s not gonna be Estes,” he said.

He later on added: "Dami pa ring nagco-comment about Estes. 'Wag na kayo umasa guys, it's already been decided. Sabi ko nga, it is what it is. We cannot do anything about it."

The hashtag #WeWantEstes trended from Thursday morning, with Blacklist co-owners Tryke Gutierrez and Alodia Gosiengfiao joining the call for Moonton to rescind their earlier decision.

Y'all idk about you but if it ain't Estes, it ain't Blacklist anymore #WeWantEstes — ECHO™ (@echophilippines) December 23, 2021

Other teams such as Echo PH also joined the call to urge Moonton to reconsider the decision.

M2 champions and fellow Filipino squad Bren Esports initially chose Chou as the hero for the championship skin in the second series, but in the end it was Lancelot who was chosen.

Moonton has yet to issue a statement as of writing.