MANILA -- Scottie Thompson showed what Ginebra missed in his absence in prior games, leading his team to a 110-96 win over the Meralco Bolts Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The PBA MVP had 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists.

“I’m just happy I’m back and playing the game that I love and (helping) the team.” said the former Perpetual Help Altas.

Ginebra import Tony Bishop only had 12 points but had a game-high 13 rebounds, but coach Tim Cone said the team has enough scorers: “Tony doesn’t need to score for us to be successful, we have a lot of scorers in our team.”

The victory snapped the Bolts’ 4-game winning streak as Zach Lofton paced the Bolts with 23 points.

Ginebra is now tied with San Miguel at 4th place with 5 wins and 3 losses, while Meralco holds solo 3rd with 6 wins and 2 losses.

The win for Ginebra comes in time for their Christmas showdown with the TNT Tropang Giga this Monday.