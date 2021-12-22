Marc Marquez, whose season came to an early end because of vision problems following a crash, will continue his preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season after reassuring eye tests, his team announced Wednesday.

Honda said Marquez has made "periodic visits to an ophthalmologist to assess the evolution of his vision over the past two months."

"The progress made has been deemed favorable and as a result Marquez will continue with a conservative treatment plan for the next few weeks," Honda added in a statement on their website.

Marquez has been suffering from double vision since an off-road training crash at the end of October.

The 28-year-old six-time MotoGP world champion missed the final two rounds of the season and the Jerez test session in December.

"The situation does not prevent the rider from continuing his physical training plan to prepare himself physically for a new season," Honda said.

Marquez missed the entire 2020 season and the first few races of 2021 due to a serious injury to his right arm sustained in a race crash.

Despite continue weakness in the arm, he won three races to finish sixth in the World Championship.

He had already suffered a bout of double vision early in his career following a crash at the Malaysian GP in Moto2 in 2011 which forced him to end his season.

jr/smr/pb/pi

© Agence France-Presse