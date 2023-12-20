Phoenix Super LPG import Johnathan Williams III in action against NorthPort in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, December 20, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters stretched their winning streak to six games after pulling away for a 113-104 triumph over the NorthPort Batang Pier, Wednesday evening at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Fuel Masters are now 7-1 in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, where they are assured of a place in the quarterfinals. The Batang Pier fell to 5-4 after suffering a second consecutive defeat.

Phoenix Super LPG is tied with Magnolia for the lead in the conference; their six wins in a row is also the longest winning streak in franchise history.

Import Johnathan Williams III was superb once more for Phoenix Super LPG, finishing one assist shy of a triple-double with 38 points, 19 rebounds, and nine assists in a 46-minute stint. Kenneth Tuffin added 15 points and Tyler Tio scored 14.

"We came out sluggish today. It was a fight to the very end. I want to take my hat off to NorthPort, they came out with a great game plan. I respect them, they had a great game plan," said Williams, as the Fuel Masters got the job done even without big man Jason Perkins.

The game was close for three quarters and it appeared headed for a nervy finish after Venky Jois forced a 95-all deadlock with just under nine minutes to go. But that was when Williams imposed his will on the game, as his putback dunk off a Larry Muyang miss sparked a 9-0 blast that gave the Fuel Masters some breathing room, 104-95.

Their lead eventually reached double-digits, 111-99, with 1:38 to go off a Tyler Tio floater. A triple from Arvin Tolentino with 1:13 left gave NorthPort some life, but Kenneth Tuffin responded with a layup on the other end to deny the Batang Pier's comeback.

Phoenix Super LPG wound up out-scoring NorthPort, 26-15, in the pivotal fourth quarter to finally take control of the game. They finished the contest shooting 51% from the field, while the Batang Pier shot 42%.

Jois paced the Batang Pier with 27 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists, while Tolentino had 19 points and eight rebounds.

The Scores:

PHOENIX 113 – Williams38, Tuffin 15, Tio 14, Muyang 10, Mocon 8, Rivero 8, Alejandro 6, Jazul 6, Garcia 4, Verano 3, Manganti 1, Camacho 0, Lalata 0, Daves 0

NORTHPORT 104 – Jois 27, Tolentino 19, Munzon 13, Flores 12, Calma 11, Zamar 7, Bulanadi 6, Chan 3, Amores 3, Paraiso 2, Caperal 1, Yu 0, Rosales 0, Adamos 0

QUARTERS: 26-28, 56-60, 87-89, 113-104