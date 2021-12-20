MPBL: Imus overwhelms Rizal to secure playoff spot

Imus' Kurt Reyson in action against Rizal in the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Invitational. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas.

MANILA, Philippines -- Imus-Buracai de Laiya sealed its playoff seat in the Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational Pool D via a 90-79 win over Rizal-EMKAI XentroMall, Monday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

It was a fitting present for coach Manny Torralba, who was back to call the shots for the Bandera after fainting last December 16 due to low blood sugar.

"I'm cleared to coach since yesterday so I'm very thankful kay God na gumaling na agad ako and pati sa team I'm very thankful to them," said Torralba.

Already up by six at the half, Imus opened the third period with a 10-0 blast to put up a 56-40 lead.

The advantage went up to as much as 23 points through Jhaymo Eguilos' free throws, 84-61, with 5:38 left in the match.

"They did the game plan, nung first two quarters medyo shaggy dahil sa pagkatalo sa Manila pero I know my team well na they will bounce back. Alam nila kung paano sila mag-recover," said Torralba.

Eguilos finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, and two assists while Adi Santos ended with 17 points and 10 boards in the win.

Leo Najorda added 11 points and four assists while Kurt Reyson drained three treys for nine points.

Imus capped off the elimination round with a 4-1 standing, tied with Mindoro. Rizal finished its campaign with a 1-4 slate.

In another game, Bulacan spoiled Manila's playoff hopes with a 98-89 win.

The victory by the Kuyas (2-3) dropped the Stars (3-2) to the third spot, knocking them out of the playoffs.

With the development, Mindoro-EOG Burlington (4-1) will take the last playoff spot in Pool D, while Imus-Buracai de Laiya (4-1), who won its head-to-head matchup against the Tamaraws, ended up as the top seed.

The Tamaraws will face the second seed of Pool B that has Basilan (3-0), Bicol (3-1), and Makati (2-1) still remaining in contention, while the top-ranked team takes on the Bandera. If Makati defeats Basilan by more than 10 points later in the day, Basilan will be eliminated.

Martinez fired 31 points on 7-of-13 shooting to go along with eight assists and six rebounds for Bulacan.

Faundo provided 17 points and 12 rebounds while Jack Hoyohoy contributed 14 points and 11 boards.

On the other hand, John Ambulodto, who only missed one field goal in the match, finished with 24 points and seven rebounds.

The scores:

Imus vs. Rizal:

Imus-Buracai de Laiya 90 - Eguilos 18, Santos 17, Najorda 11, Reyson 9, Rogado 8, Llagas 6, Melencio 6, Mangalino 6, Mescalado 5, Go 2, Tan 2, Medalla 0.

Rizal-EMKAI Xentromall 79 - Saret 19, Benitez 15, Victoria 12, Sunga 7, Serrano 6, Rios 6, Melegrito 5, Dela Pena 4, Celada 3, Vasallo 2, Pretta 0, Daguro 0.

Quarterscores: 19-15, 46-40, 71-55, 90-79.

Bulacan vs. Manila

Bulacan 98 - Martinez 31, Faundo 17, Hoyohoy 14, Dela Cruz 8, Inigo 7, Escosio 6, Caspe 4, Neypes 3, Arim 3, Marquez 3, Teodoro 2.

Manila 89 - Ambulodto 24, Sara 14, Lastimosa 14, Paraiso 11, Mangahas 7, Villanueva 4, Lopez 4, Dyke 4, Importante 3, Bataller 2, Cruz 2, Asuncion 0.

Quarterscores: 8-18, 33-43, 64-63, 98-89.