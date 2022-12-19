Football: FEU rules PFF Women's Cup

Far Eastern University (FEU) lifts the PFF Womens' Cup after a 2-0 win over the University of the Philippines. PFF Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University (FEU) showed its readiness for the return of UAAP football by ruling the 2022 PFF Women's Cup, Saturday at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

The Lady Tamaraws outplayed collegiate rivals University of the Philippines (UP) in the final, 2-0, to emerge as the top team in the tournament.

It capped a roller-coaster campaign for the Lady Tamaraws who dominated the standings at the start of the season before slipping to third place heading into the knockout stages. There, they dispatched Tuloy FC en route to the championship win over UP.

"We prepared for the direction of this team before the start of the tournament," said winning coach Marnelli Dimzon. "I saw the team’s potential in this tournament, their hard work, dedication to the game, and that they put in their 100% every time they stepped onto the pitch."

Lylhanie Cayabyab pounced on an errant pass by UP’s Jennifer Baroin to slot home the opening goal in the 17th minute. The defender first timed her shot as the ball went its way to her path for the opener.

UP tried to answer back in the 21st minute, but Munich Muring skied her long ranged effort.

Sarahgen Tulabing went close from the corner in the 26th minute, but could only muster an effort towards the side netting. The same occurred for Cayabyab two minutes later but her shot sailed wide.

With minutes left in the match, UP had to finish with 10 players after Alyssa Ube was sent off after a high boot to an FEU player which allowed the Tamaraws to clinch the title. Lyka Cuenco headed it into an open goal following a mad scramble in the box from the free kick to put FEU 2-0 up and wrest the PFF Women’s Cup.

"We pushed ourselves throughout the competition," said Cuenco, who was named player of the match. "We expected UP to come out strong, that's why we had to work harder for the win."

FEU skipper Dionesa Tolentin was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player. Kaya FC Iloilo Shelah Cadag was named top goalscorer, UP's Frances Acelo and Jennifer Baroin were awarded the best goalkeeper and best defender plum respectively, while Kaya's Charisa Lemoran was the best midfielder.