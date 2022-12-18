It will be Letran vs. St. Benilde one last time, for all the marbles. Contributed photos

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle-College of St. Benilde and the Colegio de San Juan de Letran will face off for one last time on Sunday, with the NCAA Season 98 championship on the line.

Game time is at 3:00 p.m. at the Ynares Center in Antipolo, with the Blazers looking to finish off a comeback after forcing a decider against the defending champion Knights.

Letran won Game 1 of the best-of-3 series last December 4, holding on for an 81-75 triumph to move on the cusp of a three-peat.

But the Blazers struck back in Game 2 last Sunday, with season MVP Will Gozum coming up big to tow St. Benilde to a 76-71 victory.

Making the loss all the more costly for the Knights was the ejection of star point guard Fran Yu late in the first half. Yu, a former Finals MVP, will be suspended in the deciding Game 3.

St. Benilde is making its first Finals appearance in 20 years, when Sunday Salvacion led the Blazers to the championship before falling to San Sebastian via a sweep.

Gozum can do the CSB legend one better if he leads the Blazers to a breakthrough crown, but the Knights are determined to buck the absence of Yu and complete their three-peat.

Expected to lead the way for Letran are Brent Paraiso and Louie Sangalang, who have been producing big numbers for the Knights in the Finals series.

Sangalang had a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds in Game 1, while Paraiso poured in 16 points in Game 2 but was eclipsed by Gozum's 21-point, 10-rebound effort.