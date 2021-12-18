The NLEX Road Warriors picked up their fourth straight win with a 116-86 beatdown of Terrafirma Dyip in the PBA Governor's Cup at Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Import KJ McDaniels fired 34 points to go with 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks. Kevin Alas added 20 points.

McDaniels orchestrated a steady run by the Road Warriors in the third quarter en route to matching the franchise's best ever 4-0 start in 2017.

But NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said it's still early to celebrate. "Cautious optimism kami," he said.

"It's a good sign, but we don't want to be looking at ourselves like we're in there and we're contending. We're just trying to get better every day. That's the mentality," added Guiao. "If we can push this as far as we can, let's see where it gets us."

Terrafirma, led by Antonio Hester's 27-point, 11-rebound effort, fell to 1-3.

Making things worse for the Dyip was Alex Cabagnot's exit after he went down with a suspected left Achilles injury following a slip.

In the other game, San Miguel Beer demolished undermanned Blackwater, 107-88, for a second straight victory.

Five of the Beermen's local crew came up with double-digit scoring outputs to help ease the scoring duties of import Brandon Brown.

CJ Perez scored 21 points, while Marcio Lassiter and Vic Manuel had 18 and 16, respectively. Terrence Romeo and Simon Enciso each scored 13.

Brown settled for 12 points but got 14 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals.

Paul Desiderio scored 16 points for Blackwater, which also got 14 from Rashawn McCarthy. Import Jaylen Bond had 9 points and 17 boards.

The Bossing played minus JVee Casio, Josh Torralba, Baser Amer, and Kelly Nabong who were all down with injuries.