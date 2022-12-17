UAAP: UST, National U rule Season 85 chess

The UST men's chess team. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas and National University retained the men's and women's titles, respectively, on Saturday in the UAAP Season 85 Chess Tournament at the FEU Tech Gym.

The Male Tiger Woodpushers, who clinched their second straight championship as early as in the penultimate round, finished with 31.5 points after a 3-1 win over De La Salle.

"Pinakapuhunan ko lang talaga yung magandang pakisama rin sa player tulad ngayon andaming player na gustong pumasok (sa amin). Siguro nakikita nila yung way ng samahan, yung way ng pamamalakad sa team." said UST coach Ronald Dableo of their secret to success during the past two seasons.

"Sa totoo lang lahat magagagaling (sa team). Lahat kaya akong talunin. Kaya pinakanaging challenge ko talaga, paano ko papalaruin yung reserve eh."

Juliuis Gonzales led the charge after nabbing the co-MVP title with University of the Philippines's Fide Master Stephen Pangilinan.

"Halo-halo ang nararamdaman ko ngayon pero overall, masaya," said Gonzales, a Board 1 silver medalist behind Pangilinan who took the gold medal.

UST concluded a dominant season run with three other members securing medals in their respective board assignments.

Brylle Vinluan and Lee Roi Palma both took home golds in Boards 3 and 4, respectively.

Antonio Almodal II added another gold in Board 5 while Mark Gerald Reyes completed UST's medal haul with a bronze in Board 6.

UP, which had 24 points, finished second behind the exploits of Pangilinan, who did not concede any loss this season en route to the co-MVP award.

"Masaya ako sa MVP award although mas masaya sana kung nakuha namin yung championship pero babawi kami next season.," said Pangilinan.

Joining Gonzales and Pangilinan in the Board 1 medalists was Hans Ezekiel Olorisisimo who took the bronze.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University took a 3-1 win over Ateneo de Manila University to secure the silver over De La Salle, which lost the podium due to inferior match points.

Both teams finished with 21 points apiece.

Ateneo's Christopher Kis-Ing was proclaimed this season's Rookie of the Year while also taking the gold medal in Board 2. He was joined by DLSU's Cyril Telesforo (silver) and National Master John Merill Jacutina (bronze) in the Board 2 podium.

In Board 3, Daniel John Lemi followed Vinluan with silver while Adamson University's John Frederick Sunga took the bronze.

Season 84 Rookie of the Year Jan Daryl Batula of UP secured silver in Board 4 along with National Master Lorenzo Cantela who won a bronze.

Almodal was followed by FEU's Jarvey Labanda (silver) and DLSU's Jester Sistoza (bronze) in Board 5.

The Board 6 medalists were led by Francis Guimalan of DLSU who won the gold medal while Matt Joseph Ramos (AdU) and Mark Gerald Reyes (UST) settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

-- NU survives La Salle charge for gold --

The NU women's chess team. UAAP Media.

In the Women's Division, NU had to weather a final day hiccup to narrowly escape DLSU who tied them on total points with 29.5, but emerged on top of the match points tiebreaker.

The defending champions were limited to a 3.5-0.5 loss to Far Eastern University in the final round while DLSU scored a 3-1 win over UP to erase a 2.5-point lead.

"Down the wire talaga. Deciding yun (last match namin). Kailangan lang kasi namin ng 0.5. Eh natalo kami ng tatlo, naging isang player na lang. Lumamang pa yung La Salle. Grabe yung emosyon," said NU coach Jose Aquino Jr., who was seen emotional after seeing Jesca Docena salvage a draw in Board 3 to ensure NU's second straight championship.

"Ito yung pinakamasaya (na championship). Hindi ko pa nga nagagawa dati yung pagtalon-talon ko dun after makuha ang championship."

La Salle's Francois Magpily won the Season 85 MVP award after going undefeated throughout the season compiling nine wins and three draws to also take the gold in Board 2.

"Gusto ko lang magthank you sa buong team, most especially sa coaches namin - sina Coach Susan and Coach Randy. Malaking tulong po talaga yung binigay nila sakin para makuha ko yung ganitong award," shared Magpily upon receiving her award after a series of confusion during the awarding program.

"Hindi ko talaga inexpect na mag-MVP ako. Even though nagsecond kami ngayon, malaking achievement na yun para sa team namin kasi nagstay kami sa podium. We will do better next season."

Ateneo completed the podium cast after making a run in the last three rounds to leapfrog FEU and finish third overall.

DLSU dominated the medal haul in the top boards with Revita taking the gold in Board 1.

Season 85 Rookie of the Year Me Ann Baclayon settled for silver while UST's Macydel Fajardo booked a bronze.

Magpily was joined by Season 84 MVP Allaney Doroy (NU) and Bea Mendoza (FEU) who nabbed the silver and bronze, respectively, in the Board 2 medal podium.

In Board 3, NU's Woman International Master Kylen Joy Mordido bagged the gold, DLSU's Irish Yngayo took the silver while FEU's Divine Luna secured the bronze.

Ateneo's Alexis Osena provided a steady presence all season long for the Lady Eagle Woodpushers, finishing with gold in Board 4. She was joined by NU's Jesca Docena (silver) and FEU's Woman National Master Rizalyn Tejada (bronze) in the medal podium.

In Board 5, Ateneo's Kristine Flores took the gold followed by UST's Jamaica Lagrio with silver and NU's Princess Ballete with bronze.

Rounding out the medalist are Bonalyn Ordino (AdU) and Jallen Agra (UP) who bagged the gold and silver, respectively, in Board 6.