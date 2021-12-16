PBA: Rafi Reavis to get vaccinated, join Magnolia

Magnolia center Rafi Reavis in action during the semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup. File photo. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran center Rafi Reavis will get vaccinated against COVID-19 soon, paving the way for his return to the Magnolia Hotshots.

This, according to Magnolia coach Chito Victolero after the Hotshots opened their 2021 PBA Governors' Cup campaign with a 114-87 demolition of TerraFirma Dyip on Wednesday night.

Reavis was named to Magnolia's line-up for the season-ending conference, but did not play against the Dyip as he was still in the U.S. Moreover, Reavis was marked as "unvaccinated" when the league released the team lineups ahead of the Governors' Cup.

Unvaccinated players are not allowed to play or even practice with their teams, as the PBA is strictly following the regulations set by the IATF and the local government where they are holding games.

"I talked to Rafi, I think last weekend. He is scheduled (to be vaccinated) on … the 17th," Victolero said. "It's one dose, only, one shot. It's Johnson&Johnson vaccine."

"So after that, he will siguro maga-ano lang siya ng ilang days, and then he will come back. But the good thing there, I'm very happy na he decided to be vaccinated," he added.

Reavis, now 44, remains an integral part of the Magnolia rotation. In the Hotshots' campaign in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, Reavis played 24 games -- making 13 starts -- and averaged 2.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

But for Victolero, what Reavis brings to the team goes beyond the numbers.

"We need Rafi also because of his leadership. Kaya pa naman niyang maglaro. Sa bubble, ang ganda rin ng showing niya," the coach said. "Nag-usap naman kami, and he's willing to come back and play with us again."

Reavis will have to fulfill quarantine requirements upon his arrival in the Philippines before joining the Hotshots in practice.