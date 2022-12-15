PBA: Bay Area banking on youth to handle San Miguel

Bay Area has a younger lineup and that's perhaps its biggest advantage against a more skillful and deeper roster in San Miguel in their ongoing PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals.

The Dragons drew first blood in a 103-102 win over the Beermen in Game 1 of the series. They are expecting a comeback from San Miguel when they meet again on Friday in Game 2.

"They've got tremendous depth, they're stronger than we are, they're more skilled than we are," said Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian. "We're younger, we can train longer, harder."

"So the longer the game goes the clock's our friend. As long as that clock's ticking it's friendly to us, the longer the game's going. That's the philosophy I'm trying to instill into my team."

They expect San Miguel to make adjustments in the best-of-5 series.

"The team that makes the adjustments, that gets better as the series goes on, is the team that's gonna win this series," said Goorjian.

The Australian-American tactician also admitted his team has its own tinkering to do.

"There's a lot of things that we didn't do well, that we can do better at, and that would be the focus," he said.

"Recovery, getting their bodies fresh and then making adjustments where we got hurt in this first one and see where it gets us."

