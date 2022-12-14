The Philippine women's national football team in camp. PWNFT Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine women's national football team will look to end a historic year on a high note when they play Papua New Guinea in a rematch on Thursday night at the Western Sydney Wanderers Park in Sydney, Australia.

The Filipinas had beaten the higher-ranked Papua New Guinea, 5-1, in their first meeting last Sunday with Carleigh Frilles bagging a brace.

Captain Tahnai Annis, Eva Madarang and Meryll Serrano also found the back of the net for the Filipinas who unveiled a new player in Alisha Barker. The former University of Illinois defender came on as a 77th minute substitute in her debut.

The goal was Serrano's first for the Filipinas, while Frilles and Madarang jacked up their tally to 11 goals each.

It will be the Filipinas' 30th international match of a historic year that saw them qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup, rule the AFF Women's Championship for the first time and claim a bronze medal in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

"These (matches with Papua New Guinea) are our 29th and 30th international in this calendar year which will wrap up a historic and monumental year for the team with so many achievements from beating Thailand and Vietnam for the first time, the first win in Europe, first points against Central and South American Teams and highest-ever ranking of 53,"said coach Alen Stajcic.

"And of course, we have the three massive ones - World Cup qualification, bronze at the SEA Games and winning the country's first AFF title."

The match kicks off at 7 p.m. [4:00 p.m. in Manila] with livestream available on the PWNT Facebook page and the Philippine Football Federation Youtube channel.