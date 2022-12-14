Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon Suzara (seated left) and Club Laiya consultant Patrick Gregorio (seated right) seal the partnership. Joining them are (standing, from left) PNVF vice president Dr. Arnel Hajan, national athletes Alnakran Abdilla, Jaron Requinton, Bernadeth Pons, Grydelle Joanice Matibag and Khylem Harl Progella, PNVF secretary-general Donaldo Caringal and Landco Pacific Corp. VP for sales and marketing Gerard Peñaflor.

MANILA, Philippines -- The national beach volleyball teams will hold their training camps at the Club Laiya in Batangas, after a partnership was forged between the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) and Landco Pacific Corp.

PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara and Club Laiya consultant Patrick "Pato" Gregorio signed the memorandum of agreement over the weekend during the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures where the Philippines won gold and silver — a breakthrough achievement — in the women's competition.

"We gladly and sincerely appreciate this partnership with Club Laiya on the beach volleyball training camp," Suzara said. "The timing is perfect now that we achieved a breakthrough on the global beach volleyball stage."

The partnership starts in January 2023 and will last for a year.

Under the agreement, two beach volleyball courts will be built at Club Laiya with 10 of the 18 members of the national men and women team holding camp seven days a week in Batangas. The rest of the national athletes who are still students will be in Laiya on weekends.

"We at Club Laiya welcome the national beach volleyball teams," said Gregorio, Tourism and Hospitality consultant for Millennial Resorts Corporation. "It's a pleasure for us to have our national beach volleyball athletes hold their training camp in our resort."

Philippine beach volleyball achieved a milestone last Sunday after the duos of Sisi Rondina-Jovelyn Gonzaga and Genesa Jane "Jen" Eslapor-Floremel Rodriguez won gold and silver at the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures, the best finish by any national team in a major international competition.

There are three teams each in the national men and women squads which recently welcomed renowned Brazilian coach Joao Luciano Kioday and managed by former national athlete Mayi Molit-Prochina.

The third women's team coached by Jan Paul Doloiras and Romnick Rico is composed of Grydelle Joanice Matibag and Khylem Harl Progella.

The men's squads coached by Rhovyl Verayo and Jason Gabales are Anthony Lemuel Arbasto Jr. and Jude Garcia for Team 1, Alnakran Abdilla and Jaron Requinton for Team 2 and James Buytrago and Pol Gringo Salvador for Team 3.