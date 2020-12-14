Golf: US Women’s Open final round suspended until Monday; weather cited

A course official talks on his phone during a weather delay of the final round of the US Women's Open golf tournament at Champions Golf Club in Houston. Erik Williams, USA Today Sports

The final round of the US Women's Open in Houston has been suspended until Monday due to dangerous weather conditions, tournament officials said.

Thunderstorms forced play to stop on Sunday morning before play was called off at the Champions Golf Club for the remainder of the day.

Japan's Hinako Shibuno, who is gunning for her second major title, has a one stroke lead over American Amy Olson heading into the final 18 holes.

Yuka Saso of the Philippines, who was through to 5 holes Sunday (US time), was at 5 over when play was suspended after a bogey at No. 3.

Saso entered the final round at 4 over and tied for 25th place.

The US Women's Open, the oldest women's golf major in its 75th year, was rescheduled from June to December due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is being held without spectators. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Christian Radnedge)

