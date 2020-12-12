Golf: Bianca Pagdanganan says of missed cut at US Open — ‘Tough day’

Pagdanganan, a US LPGA Tour rookie, couldn't sustain a brilliant start as she faltered with a sequence of bogeys at the end of Round 2 Saturday. Erik Williams, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Bianca Pagdanganan yielded precious strokes in the last five holes at Cypress Creek course, as she failed to advance to the weekend rounds of the US Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston on Friday (US time).

Pagdanganan, the reigning Southeast Asian Games champion, flourished with a fiery start, burying an eagle on No. 13.

She crumbled at the finish, though, as she gave up four strokes in the last five to hobble with a 75 for a 147. She missed the 66-player cut by two shots.

“It was a tough day at the course, but that’s alright. It happens. Even to the best of players, it happens. I learned a lot of things in the initial two rounds, which I know I could full use in the future,” said the 22-year-old, who saw her streak of consecutive cuts in the LPGA Tour halted at eight.

The Tour’s driving leader, who tied for 37th with a 72 start, barged into the Top 10 with three birdies in the first five holes.

But Pagdanganan lost her touch and rhythm from there, bogeying No. 7, dropping two strokes on the par-5 ninth, and yielding shots on Nos. 10 and 12 to fall off the leaderboard.

She eagled No. 13 to draw level par on the day and 1-over overall but fumbled with another double-bogey on No. 14 and bogeyed the last two to finish with a 39 and a 75.

Other notable player who missed the cut were the two other big-hitters, Anne Van Dam (73-146) and Maria Fassi (74-157), along with Alena Sharp (71-146), Eun Hee Ji (72-146), Brittany Lang (73-146), world No. 3 Nelly Korda (73-146), and Lexi Thompson (73-147).

Former world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park (78-148) also exited.

