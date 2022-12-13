LJay Gonzales (13) in action for the FEU Tamaraws against Adamson University in UAAP Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 12, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Olsen Racela believes that LJay Gonzales will be a more mature, steady player for Far Eastern University (FEU) should he decide to return for the next season of the UAAP.

Tipped to become the main man of the Tamaraws after RJ Abarrientos' departure for the professional ranks, Gonzales couldn't quite live up to expectations due in large part to injuries.

He battled an ankle injury throughout UAAP Season 85 and played their last couple of games despite having plantar fasciitis on his foot. Nonetheless, he still led FEU in scoring with 11.46 points per game to go along with 5.0 rebounds and 4.31 assists per contest.

"'Yung skill, palaging andoon 'yun," Racela said of Gonzales at the conclusion of their campaign, where they missed the Final 4 with a 5-9 win-loss record. "Magaling talaga si LJay."

"It's more of maturity, and more of understanding the game of basketball," the coach stressed. "Kailangan doon ng oras. More games, more seasons. Hopefully by next year, handang-handa na siya sa next level."

But as it stands, there is no certainty that Gonzales will be in an FEU uniform for UAAP Season 86. Racela is leaving it up to his guard to make the decision regarding the next step in his basketball career.

"Hindi ako magsasabi," he said. "'Di natin alam mangyayari sa whole season."

Gonzales himself was non-committal but acknowledged the need for him to improve further, along with the rest of his team. The Tamaraws saw their streak of eight consecutive Final 4 appearances end in Season 85, a disappointing result for the team.

"Para sa akin, kulang pa kami," the guard said. "Siguro, kailangan pa naming magtrabaho. Sabi nga ni coach, 'yung effort andoon, pero kailangan namin i-finish pagdating sa fourth quarter. Kailangan ng finish."

