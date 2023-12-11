Blacklist International at the ESL One Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Screengrab from ESL One/YouTube

Blacklist International was almost unrivaled in the opening salvo of the ESL One Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

The Filipino Dota 2 stars went 3-1 against South American team Wawitas Sagazes and China's Azure Ray on Day 1 of the group stages on Monday.

Abed Yusop shone in the first game, where he smashed opponents at ease in his Lina using the overpowered LSA-Laguna Blade-Ethereal Blade combination, leading all players with 12 kills.

He also dealt the most hero damage in Game 2 against Wawitas with 26.4k, Sleight of Fisting his enemies around in his Ember Spirit to record an efficient KDA of 10-2-9.

Blacklist also got Game 1 against Azure Ray, where it won a clash in the 43-minute mark to force the GGs off the Chinese – capping it with a Triple Kill on Abed's Lina.

The Chinese squad finally banned Lina and another midlane hero Queen of Pain in the second game and it was successful – they shut down the inefficient dual-Desolator combo of Abed and Raven Fausto to tie the best-of-two series.

The Philippine squad engaged in a skirmish in the bottom neutral camps, where they found themselves in a 4v5 disadvantage after Carlo Manalo died on his Clockwerk.

Abed and Kim Villafuerte "Gabbi" Santos attempted to retreat while using their BKBs, but to no avail, as they conceded more gold to their rivals after multiple deaths.

Blacklist will battle The International 2023 runner-ups Gaimin Gladiators and Europe's Team Secret on Tuesday, December 12, to continue their ESL One Kuala Lumpur run in the groups.

BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL's ROSTER

Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto

Abed "Abed" Yusop

Kim Villafuerte "Gabbi" Santos

Timothy "TIMS" Randrup

Juan Carlo "Carlo" Chua Manalo