Blacklist will represent the Philippines and Southeast Asia in ESL One Kuala Lumpur, a $1-million tournament in Malaysia, after outclassing fellow Pinoy squad Geek Fam, 3-1, in the best-of-five finals of the closed qualifiers on Saturday.

Before entering the finals, the "agents" won a lower bracket final match against Talon Esports, 2-1.

More details to follow.

ROSTERS:

BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL:

Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto

Abed "Abed" Yusop

Kim Villafuerte "Gabbi" Santos

Timothy "TIMS" Randrup

Juan Carlo "Carlo" Chua Manalo

GEEK FAM

John Anthony "Natsumi" Vargas

Mc Nicholson "Mac" Villanueva

Joshua "Kokz" Maraño

John Rey Yee "Jing" Duyan

Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong