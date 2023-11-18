Blacklist will represent the Philippines and Southeast Asia in ESL One Kuala Lumpur, a $1-million tournament in Malaysia, after outclassing fellow Pinoy squad Geek Fam, 3-1, in the best-of-five finals of the closed qualifiers on Saturday.
Before entering the finals, the "agents" won a lower bracket final match against Talon Esports, 2-1.
Relive the games here.
More details to follow.
ROSTERS:
BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL:
Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto
Abed "Abed" Yusop
Kim Villafuerte "Gabbi" Santos
Timothy "TIMS" Randrup
Juan Carlo "Carlo" Chua Manalo
GEEK FAM
John Anthony "Natsumi" Vargas
Mc Nicholson "Mac" Villanueva
Joshua "Kokz" Maraño
John Rey Yee "Jing" Duyan
Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong