The Ateneo Blue Eagles battle it out against the UP Fighting Maroons for game 1 of the UAAP Men’s Basketball Finals held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 11, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons are one win away from a second straight UAAP championship, after a 72-66 victory over Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Fighting Maroons secured a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series in the UAAP Season 85 Finals to move on the cusp of back-to-back titles, getting the job done in front of a crowd of 18,211 fans at the Pasay venue.

UP led by as much as 12 points before weathering a second half fight back from the Blue Eagles to hold on for the win.

Much like they did in their Season 84 triumph, the Fighting Maroons made the bigger plays down the stretch when the Blue Eagles were making their move. Ateneo was down by just two points, 58-56, after an Ange Kouame triple and had a chance to tie the ball game with still over seven minutes left.

But Zavier Lucero came up with a massive block of a Chris Koon dunk attempt, which led to a Harold Alarcon three-pointer on the other end to push UP's lead back to five points. It triggered a 10-2 UP run capped by another Alarcon triple -- this time to beat the shot-clock buzzer -- that gave the defending champions a double-digit cushion, 68-58, with 4:39 to play.

The lead proved large enough to hold off Ateneo's last ditch rally, with UP's defense staying firm in the closing stages.

The Blue Eagles came as close as four points, 70-66, after an Ange Kouame layup and a Dave Ildefonso split at the line with 1:24 to play. Ateneo forced Lucero into a missed three-pointer and got a break when Carl Tamayo bricked two charities.

But Lucero came up with another defensive gem when he blocked Kouame's attempt at a putback with 33.0 seconds to play, preserving UP's four-point advantage.

Game 2 is on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.