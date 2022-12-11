The Philippine women's national football team won comfortably against Papua New Guinea. Handout photo.

The Philippines women's national football team returned to their winning ways after a 5-1 demolition of Papua New Guinea in a friendly match at the Wanderers Football Park in Sydney, Australia.

Carleigh Frilles opened the scoring in the 29th minute and grabbed a brace with another goal in the 60th, while skipper Tahnai Annis (38'), Eva Madarang (56') and Meryll Serrano (77') also found the back of the net.

Papua New Guinea had pulled a goal back in the 54th minute but Madarang was quick to respond and restore the Filipinas' two goal cushion.

The win was the first for the Filipinas since their 3-0 triumph over Thailand in the final of the 2022 AFF Women's Championship in July.

They lost to New Zealand in a friendly in September and had a draw and a loss against Costa Rica in October. They also had a draw and a defeat against Chile in November.

The World Cup-bound Filipinas are seeking to end a historic year on a bright note. They will play Papua New Guinea anew on Thursday at the same venue.

For Papua New Guinea, the friendlies are part of their preparations for the FIFA Women's World Cup continental playoffs in February.

