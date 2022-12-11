MANILA, Philippines -- College of St. Benilde center Will Gozum is the Most Valuable Player of NCAA Season 98, after a career year where he led the Blazers to the Finals.

Gozum averaged 16.85 points on 53% shooting on top of 9.75 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.05 blocks for Benilde this season. They finished with a 14-4 record in the elimination round, the best in the league.

He is joined in the Mythical Five by Arellano's Cade Flores, the San Beda pair of JB Bahio and James Kwekuteye, and King Caralipio from defending champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

On the day he received his MVP trophy, Gozum lived up to his billing by pouring in 21 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in St. Benilde's 76-71 triumph over Letran in Game 2 of the Finals.

The Blazers forced a winner-takes-all Game 3 in the series against the Knights.

Meanwhile, Arellano's Flores also won Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors, while Lyceum's Shawn Umali was the Most Improved Player.

Flores is joined in the All-Defensive team by Bahio, Gozum, Perpetual Help's Mark Omega, and San Sebastian's Romel Calahat.