NCAA: Nayve makes graceful exit as Benilde outlasts LPU

CSB’s Robi Nayve. File photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — College of Saint Benilde outlasted Lyceum of the Philippines to win the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament’s first-ever Battle for Third.

Graduating guard Robi Nayve put up 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists as the Blazers defeated the Pirates, 93-83, Sunday morning at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Joshua Cajucom also starred after putting up 15 markers and six boards, while Miggy Corteza had 15.

After a close encounter in the first 20 minutes of action, the Intramuros-based squad opened the second half on a seven-to-nothing spurt to create a 50-41 with still 8:08 in the third frame.

It even grew to as huge as 15, 81-66, in the final quarter following a John Morales and-one at the 6:03 mark.

A free throw by Shawn Umali cut the lead of the Charles Tiu-mentored squad to nine, 78-89, but that was the nearest that they could get as the Taft-based squad went on to bring home the league’s bronze medal.

McLaude Guadaña’s 16 points led the Pirates’ offensive, while Alvin Penafiel got 16.

Korea-bound Mics Oczon and NLEX Road Warriors’ incoming rookie Enoch Valdez did not play.

The Scores:

CSB — 93 - Nayve 18, Cajucom 15, Corteza 14, Marasigan 8, Carlos 7, Gozum 7, Sangco 6, Marcos 5, Morales 4, Lepalam 4, Arciaga 2, Jarque 2, Turco 1, Mara 0, Jalalon 0

LPU — 83 - Guadana 16, Penafiel 15, Montano 9, Umali 8, Barba 8, Cunanan 7, Culanay 6, Versoza 5, Aviles 4, Moralejo 3, Saure 2, Villegas 0

Quarterscores: 24-22; 43-41; 71-56; 93-83