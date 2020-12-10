PBA: Scottie Thompson dedicates Philippine Cup triumph to late lola

Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson celebrates after the Gin Kings won the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup title. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra's victory in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup is doubly special for Scottie Thompson, who dedicated their championship to his late grandmother.

Thompson's beloved lola passed away last month, while the Gin Kings were in the thick of their campaign in the All-Filipino conference. An emotional Thompson vowed to work even harder to honor her memory.

"Sabi mo antayin mo ulit kami mag-champion bago ka pumikit," Thompson said in a Facebook post.

After the Gin Kings defeated TNT Tropang Giga in Game 5 to wrap up their finals series, Thompson was quick to dedicate the victory to his grandmother.

"Siyempre, 'yun nga, 'yung pangako ko sa kanya na i-offer ko sa kanya 'yung championship. So sobrang thankful kay God kasi binigyan niya ako ng chance na talagang mabigay ko sa lola ko 'to," said Thompson, who had six points, seven rebounds, and three assists in their 82-78 win over TNT.

"So, siguro talaga, inaantay ko talaga 'tong moment na 'to kasi

para after nito, makauwi ako sa amin, mabisita ko siya. So Lola kung sa'n ka man ngayon, para sa 'yo talaga 'to, and patuloy mo akong suportahan," he added.

On his Instagram page, Thompson also thanked his teammates and coaches for helping him achieve his goal of winning a title for his grandmother.

"Alam kong masaya ka at proud na proud ka sa akin ngayon kasama si God," he said.

Thompson averaged 8.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and five assists per game in the finals. In Game 2 of the series, he hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 30 seconds left to complete the Gin Kings' comeback. He also memorably drilled the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer in Game 5 of their semis series against Meralco, sending Ginebra to the finals.

This was Thompson's fifth PBA championship in his career, and his first in the All-Filipino conference.

