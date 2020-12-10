Gilas Pilipinas maintains place in latest FIBA rankings

Gilas Pilipinas won both of their games in the November 2020 window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines remains at No. 31 in the latest edition of the FIBA World Rankings presented by Nike, released after the most recent window of the continental cup qualifiers.

Gilas Pilipinas remains unbeaten in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, having booked two victories over Thailand in a bubble held in Manama, Bahrain.

They remain the sixth ranked team in the Asia-Oceania region, behind Australia, Iran, New Zealand, China, and rivals South Korea. Thailand dropped two places to No. 101 globally after losing three games in the November 2020 qualifiers.

Indonesia, meanwhile, rose to No. 89 worldwide, thanks to their victory over Thailand in Bahrain.

The United States, reigning Olympic gold medalists, are still at No. 1 ahead of Spain. Australia, Argentina, and Serbia round out the Top 5.

Due to the suspension of FIBA competitions, an adjustment was made to the algorithm for the rankings by extending the expiration date of past results by eight months in order to ensure that results from two Olympic Games are at all times included in the calculations which weigh data from the past eight years.

