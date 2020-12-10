Boxing: Nonito Donaire tests positive for COVID-19 -- report

Veteran Filipino boxer Nonito Donaire has withdrawn from his upcoming title bout after testing positive for COVID-19.

Boxing Scene reported Thursday that Donaire will no longer be facing Emmanuel Rodriguez for the WBC bantamweight title on December 19 because of his positive coronavirus test.

It's not the first time that the bout had to be changed because of COVID-19.

Donaire was initially set to face France's Nordine Oubaali, but Oubaali tested positive for COVID-19 and was thus replaced by Rodriguez.

According to Boxing Scene, the WBC bantamweight title fight may still push through, with Rodriguez instead taking on another FIlipino in Reymart Gaballo.

The fight card will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.