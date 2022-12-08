Now retired, Brandon Vera to focus full time on movies

Former ONE heavyweight champion Brandon Vera expressed his sincerest gratitude to local MMA fans following his last professional fight over the weekend at Mall of Asia Area.

The 45-year-old Fil-American announced his retirement after suffering a stoppage defeat to giant Iranian Amir Aliakbari, capping 20 colorful years in MMA.

"Pasensya ha? Kababayan, dito at sa buong mundo... ang tagal ko nang ginagawa ito, mga 20-plus years na. Ito ngayon, you just witnessed the Truth Vera's last fight in MMA," said an emotional Vera. "I was hoping for a win, but I broke my damn hand again."

"Mahal ko kayong lahat. Salamat sa inyong pagmamahal sa akin. I love you all. I'll see you around, kita kits."

Apparently, his retirement has already been decided even before the bout.

Vera said his path to showbiz has already been set out, especially after signing a showbiz contract.

"Fans around the world, even if not here you'll se me in the big screen. We just signed a 10-movie deal in the Philippines," he said.

"Panoorin n'yo ang mga pelikula ko."

Vera has so far starred in two action flicks: "Buy Bust" and "Day Zero."

Related video: