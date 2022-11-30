It's no secret that former ONE heavyweight champion Brandon Vera has fallen in love in show business.

Before agreeing to fight Iranian giant Amir Aliakbari, Vera wrapped up filming "Day Zero," his second movie since "Buy Bust."

"The Truth" said he is trying to emulate Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who has embarked on a Hollywood career after making his mark in pro wrestling.

“He’s an inspiration for me to follow. He led the path on coming from the sports entertainment world straight into entertainment," said Vera in an interview on The MMA Superfan.

"He cut his teeth, he did cameos, he did extra roles, he did drivers. He was a driver in some movies. He did the extra parts, he cut hard. He worked at it, he perfected his craft, and he got into the industry.”

Vera ais plotting his way to become ONE heavyweight champion again, which he said was what Johnson did when he made his return to WWE.

This has become Vera's motivation.

“I’m trying to do the same. I was the champ, I wanna become the champ again, and then I wanna roll right into the movies," he said.

"I absolutely enjoy doing films. It’s just like our mixed martial arts in the way that it takes so much discipline, it takes so much dedication, so much time, and my most favorite part about it is it takes reps. You have to do it again and again, then again and again.”