The Cignal HD Spikers took silver in the PVL Reinforced Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- A championship eluded the Cignal HD Spikers in the 2022 season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), but they remain proud of their consistency throughout the year.

The HD Spikers finished third in the Open and Invitational Conferences, before finally claiming a breakthrough finals appearance in the Reinforced Conference. They couldn't quite finish the job, however, falling to Petro Gazz in the best-of-3 finals to settle for second place.

Their three podium finishes for the season are still a reason to be thankful, according to veteran spiker Ces Molina.

"We're very proud talaga sa team, kasi sa buong taon na 'to, tatlong podium finish pa rin ang nagawa namin," Molina said after their 17-25, 25-22, 12-25, 22-25 loss to the Gazz Angels in Game 2 last Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

"'Di 'yan kayang gawin ng kahit sinong team, na laging makapasok sa bronze, ngayon silver," she added. "I think, step by step. Nakuha na namin 'yung bronze, ngayon silver."

"Baka sa susunod, maka-gold na kami," Molina said. "'Di kami titigil na mag-aral, maglaro at matuto pa."

It was a sentiment shared by Cignal HD libero Jheck Dionela, who posted on her Instagram that the HD Spikers' time "will come." "The work continues, we will never stop digging for that GOLD," she said.

While thrilled that his players are eager to get back to work, Cignal HD coach Shaq delos Santos said they will first rest and relax after a long season. Still, he too is looking forward to getting more chances in the coming seasons of the PVL.

"Tatanggapin namin 'to na deserve namin, dahil pinaghirapan namin lahat," said delos Santos. "Siyempre, 'di pa naman tapos 'yung campaign namin, marami pang susunod na league."

"Kailangan mas mag-trabaho pa kami," he stressed. "'Yung mga kulang namin, mas kailangan naming punuan. Magsisipag lang mabuti."