Retired boxing champion Manny Pacquiao has already arrived in South Korea for his exhibition match with Korean martial artist DK Yoo this weekend.

The former 8-division champion flew to South Korea together with his team, including coach Buboy Fernandez.

The 6-round exhibition bout will take place on Sunday at Seoul Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

Pacquiao underwent serious boxing training in General Santos City for the charity fight which will raise funds for his housing project and victims of the Russia-Urkaine war.

Both Pacquiao and Yoo are southpaws and have the same age of 43.

Yoo, who created the “Warfare Combat System,” enjoys the size advantage at 5-foot-10.

Yoo also claimed to be a master of 15 fighting disciplines but lacked professional experience compared to a grizzled fighter like Pacquiao.

