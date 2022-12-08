A steady training regimen supported by the school propelled Lyceum of the Philippines University to its second straight championship in the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE), its athletic director said.

“The formula is the (preparation). If you actually look at the team, isa lang ‘yung nabawas pero pareho ‘yung quality. They have an esports club and it’s getting bigger and bigger,” said Pirates athletic director Herc Callanta.

“That’s good because members of the clubs exactly enrich the culture inside with regular competitions. The formula is to get the club bigger and try to get as many players in every esport, in every event that is needed. That's what gives you an enriched esports program,” he added.

Lyceum went for a 3-1 reverse-sweep against Letran Cyberknights during the grand finals of CCE Season 2.

Callanta believes the players' active participation in exploring ways to improve the team also helped them keep the title.

“Ang maganda rin sa program ng LPU, they’re always asking what can be enhanced in terms of players’ abilities and competitiveness by way of also physical training. Kasama na lahat. It’s a holistic program,” he said.

Lyceum said it is open to help institutions endorse a similar program in the future.

