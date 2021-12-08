PH to host Week 2 of Volleyball Nations League 2022

Poland's Bartosz Bednorz (C) hits the ball against Brazil during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League third place game in Chicago, Illinois, July 14, 2019. Kamil Krzaczynski, AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- The 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League is headed to the Philippines in June 2022, it was announced on Tuesday night.

VNL 2022 will see the best 16 men's and women's national teams competing all over the world, and the showcase event will make a stop in Quezon City and Pasay City next year.

AND THE NEWS IS OUT! See you in Pasay and Quezon City in June and let’s all #BePartOfTheGame as the 2022 Volleyball Nations League MEN and WOMEN make their way to the Philippines!



🇺🇸 🇨🇳 🇯🇵 🇷🇺 🇧🇪 🇵🇱 🇹🇭 🇨🇦

🇯🇵 🇫🇷 🇷🇺 🇸🇮 🇦🇷 🇮🇹 🇩🇪 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/lgQIU4ndrB — Volleyball Philippines (@volleyball_phi) December 7, 2021

Pasay City will host eight women's teams in Week 2: the United States, China, Japan, Russia, Belgium, Poland, Thailand, and Canada.

Quezon City is one of the hosts for Week 2 of the VNL Men's competition, with Japan, France, Russia, Slovenia, Argentina, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands set to compete in the country from June 21-26.

According to the official competition website, the VNL will return in a "new dynamic format" in 2022, where teams will compete in pools of eight during the preliminary rounds.

Brasilia and Ottawa will host the men's teams in Week 1 (June 7-12), and Week 3 games will be held in Osaka, Japan and Kemerovo, Russia on July 5-10.

The women's preliminary games open in Shreveport-Bossier in Louisiana and Ankara, Turkey on May 31 to June 5. Week 3 games will be in Calgary, Canada and Ufa, Russia.

The host cities for the men's and women's finals have yet to be announced.

Ticket sales for all pools will be launched shortly.