AFF Suzuki Cup: Azkals lose opening match vs Singapore

Singapore versus Philippines. Photo from AFF Suzuki Cup's Facebook page

The Philippine national football team absorbed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of host team Singapore Wednesday night in their opening match at the

AFF Suzuki Cup 2020.

Both squads failed to register a goal in the first half of the highly physical match that took place at the National Stadium in Singapore.

In the 61st minute, the Lions scored a breakthrough through a header made by Hariss Harun off a feed from Irfan Fandi.

Faris Ramli made a quick follow up to raise Singapore's lead a couple of minutes later.

After much effort, the Azkals finally punctured the Lions' defense in the 69th minute when Amin Nazari found the back of the net.

However, the nationals could not buy more time to get an equalizer against the Singaporeans.

The Azkals will next face Timor-Leste on December 11, followed by a match against Thailand three days later. On December 18, they will battle Myanmar.

The Philippines is looking to make a fifth semifinal appearance amid a host of challenges the team has to face leading to the competition.

