Olympic OK music to Pinoy breakdancers’ ears — ‘Chance to put PH on the map’

Expect more support for the domestic breakdancing community now that that its top athletes have been given the go-signal to seek Olympic spots at the 2024 Paris Games.

"It's going to be a big opportunity for our local B Boys and B Girls (dancers)," Melvin Ang said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Tuesday.

Ang, head of the breaking division of the Dance Sport Council of the Philippines Inc., the sport's national governing body, said the approval by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would pave the way for the Philippines to showcase a talent "innate" in millions of its citizens.

"Skill-wise Filipinos are very good at dancing. This event does not require height, speed, but it requires artistic excellence. We have a good chance to put the country on the map," he said.

The IOC’s executive board approved the new sport as part of a broader decision on Paris 2024’s event program and athlete quotas.

IOC president Thomas Bach included breakdancing along with surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing to make the Games “more gender balanced, more youthful and more urban."

Ang said that with proper support from the government, local breakdancers can go head-to-head against their foreign counter parts.

"[Kasi] talagang innate na sa atin ang mga galaw. Sana magkaroon tayo ng program, proper funding and proper support from the national government," he said.

Breakdancing, or more popularly known as breaking, was first staged in an international sports event at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires 2 years ago, before being included in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines.

"Worldwide akala namin the Olympic committee would just observe it in the Tokyo Games before nila ielevate. Pero ngayon inelevate din nila, nagulat nga kami at napabilis," he said.