UAAP: Carl Tamayo to be available in Game 1 of finals

UP's Carl Tamayo suffers an ankle sprain in their Final 4 game against NU. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Carl Tamayo intends to play for the University of the Philippines (UP) in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 85 fiinals, despite suffering a right ankle sprain in their Final 4 game against National University (NU) on Wednesday.

Tamayo landed awkwardly on Jake Figueroa's foot with 5:06 to play in the opening period, and had to be helped off the court. He returned with 1:57 left in the quarter but was far from his usual effective self.

The reigning Rookie of the Year played just 11 minutes, contributing six points and a rebound. The Fighting Maroons still had enough in their arsenal to outlast the Bulldogs, 69-61, and advance to the best-of-3 finals for the second season in a row.

"Masaya siyempre. 'Yun naman ang goal noong pumunta kami dito, maipanalo 'yung game," said Tamayo. "It doesn't matter kung gaano kahaba nilaro ko, kung maiksi. Basta pumunta kami dito, manalo at makuha 'yung goal, sobrang saya ko."

Tamayo confirmed that he was diagnosed with a mild sprain on his right ankle, but he is certain that this will not keep him from playing in Game 1 of the finals.

"Oo naman. Mild sprain lang naman," the forward said. "At saka finals na 'yun eh. Ininda ko nga lahat ng nainda ko. Pagdating ng finals siyempre wala ng rason para 'di maglaro."

UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde expressed a similar sentiment.

"Nung tinanong ko 'yung sa PT a while ago, he had a sprained ankle pero 'di naman siguro ganun daw kagrabe, so he'll be ready for the next game sa finals," said Monteverde.

Tamayo previously sprained his right ankle against the University of the East in the second round, which forced him to beg off national team duties in the November window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The sophomore forward averaged a team-best 13.79 points on top of 7.71 rebounds per game for the Fighting Maroons.

UP will defend its championship against the winner of the other Final 4 match-up between Ateneo de Manila University and Adamson University.

