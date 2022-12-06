San Miguel and Converge are about to figure in a tough best-of-3 showdown in the PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals starting Wednesday.

The fifth-seeded Beermen are looking to get back at the fourth-ranked FiberXers, who won in their first meeting back in October 21, 106-102.

"It's gonna be a battle, for sure," said SMB import Devon Scott of their 3 p.m. face-off at PhilSports Arena.

SMB assistant coach Jorge Gallent said they are prepared to go the full route against Converge after seeing a highly competitive match up during their meeting in the eliminations.

"We will watch a lot of tapes and watch what went wrong with that loss and we will find ways to get better at it," he said.

Unlike in their initial face off San Miguel will be having June Mar Fajardo and Terrence Romeo, who are now both fit to play.

Both Gallent and Scott know their squad now is vastly different from the one that lost to Converge.

"At that time we didn't have June Mar," Gallent said. "Now we have June Mar so I think we have a good chance of playing better with June Mar around because we have someone who can help us with the boards, score and be a presence inside the paint."

Scott, who came in as replacement and played his very first PBA game against Converge, also wants to do much better than in his debut.

"I take a lot on my shoulders from that game, why we lost," said Scott. "It was my first game with the team, first game in the PBA so I was kind of trying to figure it out and I've expressed that throughout my time here. But... I've got more (PBA) games (with SMB now) under my belt."