The Creamline Cool Smashers finished in third place in the PVL Reinforced Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Though disappointed to have missed out on a sweep of this season's championships, Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses has no doubt that his team will have other opportunities in the future to claim a "grand slam."

The Cool Smashers won the Open and Invitational Conferences of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), but couldn't get the same result in the season-ending Reinforced Conference.

Creamline topped the preliminary round, but a costly defeat to Cignal HD in the semis and a five-set affair against Chery Tiggo eventually kept them from advancing to the best-of-3 championship series.

"Hindi nga namin nakuha 'yung grand slam. Pero marami pa namang opportunity na maka-grand slam," said Meneses on Tuesday, after Creamline salvaged a podium finish by sweeping Chery Tiggo for the bronze medal.

"Hindi naman nawawala sa amin 'yun eh. Basta one point at a time, one game at a time," he added.

Meneses pointed out that Creamline will still have its powerhouse lineup for next season, saying: "Ang masaya lang sa team namin, kasi wala pa namang magre-retire sa team namin eh. So, we have chances pa naman."

Nonetheless, there are areas of concern for Creamline -- particularly the status of their team captain, Alyssa Valdez, who hurt her right knee in the third set of their game against Chery Tiggo on Tuesday.

Valdez was going for a dig when she banged her knee on the floor and had to be helped off the court. The veteran open spiker still had 10 points in what turned out to be a four-set win for the Cool Smashers.

The club has yet to release an update on Valdez, as of this writing.

As for making changes to their roster, Meneses said he does not see the need to make any at the moment.

"For me naman, dapat wala," he saaid. "Kaso siyempre, hindi pa natin sure … Let's wait na lang muna kung ano 'yung magiging decision ng ano. Pero hopefully, wala naman."

