Alyssa Valdez is helped by Michele Gumabao after hurting her right knee against Chery Tiggo. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Creamline star Alyssa Valdez is headed to the Makati Medical Center for an MRI, after hurting her right knee in their game against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

Valdez had already scored 10 points when she hurt her right knee while going for a dig early in Set 3 and had to be helped off the court. She had her knee iced on the bench and did not return to the game, which Creamline won in four sets to secure the bronze medal in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

The veteran spiker later had her knee wrapped in an immobilizer.

According to PVL tournament director Tonyboy Liao, she is now headed to Makati Med to get some tests and determine the severity of the injury.

"Hindi ko pa alam eh, kasi nakita ko siya, nakakalakad naman. Pero hindi ko rin masasagot pa," Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses when asked for an initial assessment of Valdez's injury.

"Siguro by later or tomorrow, malalaman na 'yan. Pero sa tingin ko, nakakalakad naman. Hopefully, sana walang serious injury," he added.

Creamline dropped the third set after Valdez's exit, but they regrouped in the fourth frame with Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza coming up with crucial hits to key their triumph. Middle blockers Ced Domingo and Jeanette Panaga were also crucial in a 4-0 blast that put them on the brink of victory, 24-19.

Carlos hailed her teammates' readiness to step up for Valdez.

"Siyempre malaking bagay si Ate Ly sa amin, when it comes to, 'yung pag-cheer sa mga teammates, mga ganoon, in terms of the mood, sa morale," said Carlos, who led Creamline with 19 points.

"But si coach, lagi niyang sinasabi na kung sino mang ipasok, wala namang nagbabago. Kasi sa training, lahat naman kami ginagawa 'yung pare-parehong drill, pare-parehong pwesto," she added.

"So 'pag pinasok kami, iisa lang naman 'yung sistema, hindi naman kami tao-tao. So 'yung ginagawa namin, 'pag nawala 'yung isa, meron at meron 'yan na mag-fi-fill."