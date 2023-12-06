UAAP: UST women dethrone NU, clinch first title since ‘06

The University of Santo Tomas Growing Tigresses celebrate after beating the National University Lady Bulldogs, 71-69, to take their crown as the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball champions at Araneta Colisuem in Quezon City on December 6, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The UST Growling Tigresses are champions of the UAAP women’s basketball tournament for the first time since 2006.

University of Sto. Tomas reigned over the seven-time defending champions National University, 71-69, in Game 3 of the Season 86 Tournament Finals on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

After a failed possession by NU in the last 20 seconds, Angelina Villasin scored on game-winning fast break to finally get the lead, 71-69, and end the dynasty of the Lady Bulldogs.

This is UST’s 12th women’s title in the UAAP.