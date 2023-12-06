UAAP: UST women dethrone NU, clinch first title since ‘06

MANILA — The UST Growling Tigresses are champions of the UAAP women’s basketball tournament for the first time since 2006.
University of Sto. Tomas reigned over the seven-time defending champions National University, 71-69, in Game 3 of the Season 86 Tournament Finals on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.
After a failed possession by NU in the last 20 seconds, Angelina Villasin scored on game-winning fast break to finally get the lead, 71-69, and end the dynasty of the Lady Bulldogs.
This is UST’s 12th women’s title in the UAAP.
Basketball, UAAP. ANC, ANC Promo