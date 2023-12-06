UAAP: UE boys sweep Adamson for 5th straight win

The UE Junior Warriors. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of the East continued its dominance in the UAAP Season 86 Boys’ Volleyball Tournament by defeating Adamson University, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22, at the Adamson University Gym on Wednesday.

Despite facing a gritty stand from the Baby Falcons, the Junior Warriors had more than enough to improve their record to 5-0.

Xyrone Montemayor came up clutch for UE, delivering a crucial attack that put them at match point before a hit by Adamson's CJ Dominguito went wide to seal the win for the Junior Warriors.

Adamson's two-game winning streak came to an end and they dropped to 3-2 for fourth place.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas secured its second win of the season by defeating Ateneo, 25-4, 25-16, 25-5.

In the deciding set, the Junior Golden Spikers dominated with a 14-0 rally before Tadeo Manalastas's attack gave Ateneo its first point. UST then limited Ateneo to scoring off their attack errors.

UST maintained the fifth spot with a 2-3 record, while Ateneo, still searching for their first win, remained in eighth place with a 0-5 record.

In girls' action, FEU-Diliman bounced back from their first loss with a three-set win over UPIS, 25-12, 25-5, 25-4, while UST achieved its third consecutive sweep after defeating De La Salle-Zobel, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15.

The Baby Tamaraws and the Junior Tigresses are tied for second place with a 3-1 standing, with Adamson University remaining on top with a perfect 4-0 card.