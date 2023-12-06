M5: AP Bren stays perfect, topples Team Flash for solo lead

AP Bren during their M5 World Championship clash against Singapore's Team Flash. Courtesy: Moonton Games.

MANILA (UPDATED) - AP Bren remained flawless in the M5 World Championship after sweeping Singapore's Team Flash, in the halfway point of their Group Stage campaign at the EVM Convention Center on Wednesday.

Bucking a 1-10 deficit, AP Bren went ham in the 17th minute mark, with Marco "Super Marco" Requitano racking up all of his five kills in the game's last 2 team fights, including the game-winning clash.

AP Bren almost entirely denied Jaymark "Hadess" Lazaro of purple buffs, which is a crucial objective for his character, Fanny. In turn, AP Bren also dominated the map, with eight turrets unscathed.

AP Bren sit atop the Group C standings with a 2-0 win-loss card. They will face Mongolia's Team Lilgun on Thursday at 4 P.M.

Meanwhile, Onic Esports of Indonesia, reinforced by 2 Pinoy players, will end their group stage campaign with a clean 3-0 record after toppling Cambodia's SeeYouSoon.

With a 3-0 record, they are expected to qualify for the knockout stages.

"Siyempre sobrang saya namin pero tingin ko marami pa kaming kailangang iimprove pa. Tapos kailangan magprepare kami sobra," head coach Denver "Yeb" Miranda said after Onic Esports' win over Cambodia's SeeYouSoon.

Deus Vult also eked out a 2-1 upset of Malaysia champions Homebois, and are now tied with Geek Fam in the Group D standings.

Deus Vult's fate however, will have to rely on Homebois' match against TheOhioBrothers tomorrow at 6 P.M.