(UPDATE) National esports team Sibol is assured of at least a bronze medal in the International Esports Federation (IESF) World Championships after a 2-0 sweep against Malaysia in the lower bracket semifinals.

After eliminating Malaysia, Sibol will face Cambodia on Saturday at 3 p.m. for the last gold medal match slot.

Malaysia, bannered by powerhouse Todak, found hope for a comeback in the 12th minute of Game 1 after a three-man wipeout against Sibol, bannering the M-world championship lineup of Blacklist International

But during a lord dance in the 16th minute, Sibol capitalized on a missed "Ying Yang Overturn" to take the major objective, before proceeding with the death push.

Kiel Soriano was spotless with the Lesley in Game 1, after notching 9 kills, no deaths, and 5 dimes.

Sibol went on a quick rampage even before the turtle spawned, and never looked back, to assure themselves a podium finish in the tournament.

After a 5-man wipeout at the 15th minute mark, Blacklist went for the final death push.

Salic Imam had a double-double with a whopping 10 kills and 16 assists in his record for the Game 2 MVP nod.

If they win the match against Cambodia, they will face host team Indonesia, bannered by players of EVOS Legends.

Malaysia's attempt to give the Filipino team a taste of their own medicine with the jungler Valentina failed in Game 2, with Sibol rolling past the squad to assure themselves at least bronze.

Meanwhile, Sibol's Dota 2 squad secured victory in their play-ins match when they swept Kazakhstan, 2-0.

They book an upper bracket semi-finals match against home team Indonesia, on December 7.