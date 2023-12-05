MLBB: Irrad, Brusko now with Indonesia's RRQ

Courtesy: RRQ livestream

MANILA - Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang players John "Irrad" Tuazon and Borris "Brusko" Parro will now reinforce top Indonesian organization RRQ Hoshi as their imports for next season.

Irrad and Brusko, formerly MPL Philippines players were both announced in a roster reveal video uploaded by RRQ Hoshi in their YouTube account.

Irrad and Brusko will aid RRQ in its quest to rise again after missing the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup and the 5th M-series, marking the first time the seasoned franchise missed the said competitions.

"Fly high in Team RRQ, Brusko & IRRAD! We will always support you," MPL Philippines said in a statement.

IRRAD first awed spectators with his mechanical skills in RSG Philippines, showing his prowess on Lancelot and against one of its best players, Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, during the MPL Season 11 playoffs.

Irrad was the secondary replacement to Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto who sat out MPL Season 11, before trying his luck as an import in RSG Malaysia. The movement saw Irrad as RSG's primary jungler, and displayed his flexibility on both assassin and sustain heroes with 11 different picks.

Brusko last played for Minana EVOS, which placed 7th during MPL Philippines. He is expected to play alongside Myanmar import Min "Naomi" Ko who was the squad's go-to roamer and an MVP candidate in MPL Indonesia Season 12.

The announcement was made shortly after RSG Philippines announced it was parting ways with Irrad. RSG Philippines said it will continue to support Irrad as he pushes through with his next journey.

"Patuloy ka naming sasamahan sa pangarap na ating binuo, at hihintayin namin ang araw na makita ang pangarap ni Coach Panda sayo na makilala bilang best jungler," RSG Philippines said.