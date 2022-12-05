Billy Mamaril shares tips to passing nursing board exams



MANILA, Philippines -- Former PBA player Billy Mamaril is now a full-fledged nurse.

The Filipino-American forward recently shared on Instagram that he has passed the November Nursing Licensure Examinations.

A former Barangay Ginebra stalwart, Mamaril also shared some tips for those who want to pass the board exams, which includes taking notes during lecture hours and answering practice questions, as well as re-watching lectures for three hours every day.

"Ask yourself, what's the goal? Are you going to make it?" the 42-year-old Mamaril said.

Mamaril, a five-time PBA champion and a one-time All-Star in 2005, revealed in October that he had been taking up his studies while still under contract with San Miguel Beer.

He last played for the Beermen in the 2020 season of the PBA, upon which his contract expired.