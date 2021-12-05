Uratex squads lead way in WNBL 3x3

Sam Harada of Uratex Tibay starred in Day 1 of the WNBL 3x3 competition. Photo courtesy of NBL-Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- Pool A's Uratex Tibay and Pool B's Uratex Dream won all of their assignments on Day 1 of the WNBL 3x3 first leg at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga on Saturday.

The Tibay team of Eunique Chan, Ford Grajales, Kat Quimpo, and Sam Harada won over QWBT, 22-4; JJD Basketball, 21-7; and Dreamers, 11-9, to secure the first semis slot in this level three FIBA 3x3 tournament.

Harada was dominant, tallying a total of 24 points, including 11 against QWBT. Grajales, meanwhile, scored 10 of her 19 points against JJD.

On the other hand, the Dream squad of Kaye Pingol, Alyssa Villamor, Tina Deacon, and Shanda Anies beat Amazing, 7-6; and Jiaguel, 20-8, to go to 2-0 in pool B.

Villamor led the way for the Dream with 11 total points while Anies and Pingol had 6 and 5, respectively.

The Dreamers and JJD will battle it out for the final semifinal berth in Group A after a 2-1 win-loss card. The Dreamers beat Fourbees Hoopers, 16-9; and QWBT, 21-12, while JJD won over Fourbees Hoopers, 11-10; and QWBT, 18-9.

Snow Penaranda of the Bluefire Gasulista was the leading scorer of the day, totalling a whopping 33 points, highlighted by a 12-point outing against Amazing.

JiaGuel beat Swish, 22-4, and Bluefire Gasulista Huskies, 16-14, for a 2-1 win-loss record in Group B. Bluefire is also in second place in the bracket after winning over Amazing, 16-9, and Swish, 19-7.

The JiaGuel showcased a balanced team in its three games played, as Cara Buendia got 15 total points, Boom Moslares tallying 14, Trina Guytingco with nine, and Pam Payac totalling eight.

The semifinals and the finals will be played on Sunday.