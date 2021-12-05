Uratex Dream completes perfect run in WNBL 3x3 Leg 1

Uratex Dream celebrates after winning Leg 1 of the WNBL 3x3 competition. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- Uratex Dream ended the Cinderella run of Team JiaGuel in the first leg of the 2021 Women's National Basketball League 3x3, as they won the final 21-10 on Sunday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando Pampanga.

Uratex Dream, composed of Kaye Pingol, Tina Deacon, Alyssa Villamor, and Shanda Anies, went 6-0 in the tournament, including a 4-0 sweep of Pool B.

In the final, JiaGuel had no answers for Kaye Pingol, who finished the game with eight points -- including the leg-winning deuce with 1:03 left in the game.

Anies had five points while Deacon and Villamor got four points each in the final of the level three FIBA 3x3 tournament.

Guytingco and Buendia had five points each for JiaGuel in the final.

It was still a good run for JiaGuel, as the quartet of Boom Moslares, Buendia, Guytingco, and Pam Payac, stunned previously-unbeaten Uratex Tibay, 15-14 in the semifinals.

Down 13-11 with 53 seconds left, Maslares knocked down a booming deuce to knot things up. Sam Harada put her side up by one with 14 seconds remaining after a power move inside that set up the dramatic finish.

With the clock winding down, Payac converted on a clutch corner deuce with 1.3 seconds left. A desperation deuce by Ford Grajales afterward fell short to punch JiaGuel's ticket to the last stage.

Moslares had eight points against Tibay while Guytingco added three points.

In the other bracket, Uratex Dream routed the Dreamers, 22-4, with Pingol scoring 11 points.

The Scores:

Uratex Dream 21 - Pingol 8, Anies 5, Deacon 4, Villamor 4.

JiaGuel 10 - Guytingco 5, Buendia 5, Payac 0, Moslares 0.